MPPSC PCS, Forest Service Exams 2024 Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check Revised Dates Here
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed PCS state services exam and forest services exam 2024 due to Lok Sabha Elections.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has decided to postpone two examinations in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. These examinations include the MPPSC State Service Preliminary Examination 2024 and the State Forest Service Examination 2024.
In accordance with this decision, the MPPSC PCS and Forest Services prelims examinations will now be conducted on June 23 instead of the previously scheduled date of April 28.
The commission has rescheduled both recruitment examinations due to the Lok Sabha elections. Admit cards for these examinations will be available for download from the MPPSC website starting June 12.
Here is the revised schedule for the MPPSC PCS and Forest Services Exam 2024:
MPPSC PCS Prelims Date - June 26
MPPSC Forest Services Prelims Date - June 26
MPPSC Admit Card Release Date - June 12, 2024
Candidates registered for these recruitment exams can check the revised schedule on the MPPSC website.
The link to download the MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024 will be activated on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates will need to use their login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth, to access and download the MPPSC SSE and State Forest Service Admit Card 2024.
The MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024 is a mandatory document for the examination day. Candidates failing to present their admit cards will not be permitted to sit for the examination. Successful candidates in the prelims examination will proceed to the mains exam. The commission will announce the revised mains examination date in due course.
The Lok Sabha elections are set to be held in four phases between April 19 and May 13 for 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, with counting scheduled for June 4.
Published March 21st, 2024 at 12:48 IST
