MPPSC PCS Recruitment Notification 2023 Out; Registration Begins For 229 Vacancies

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the state services preliminary exam 2023. The MPPSC PCS recruitment notification is uploaded on the official website. Candidates can register for the exam between Septembr 22 to October 21 (12 noon) by visiting the website- mppsc.mp.gov.in.

There are a total of 229 vacancies for various posts in the departments of Madhya Pradesh government. The MPPSC PCS prelims exam will be held on December 17, 2023 for which the admit card will be out on December 8.

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy-details

State Administrative Service Deputy District President: 27 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police: 22 posts

Additional Assistant Development Commissioner: 17 posts

Development Block Officer: 16 posts

Deputy Tehsildar: 3 posts

Excise Sub Inspector: 3 posts

Deputy Registrar: 2

Chief Municipal Officer: 17 posts

Cooperative Inspector: 122 posts

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline can apply. Candidates who are in the final year of degree courses can also apply.

The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years. For non-uniformed posts, the upper age limit is 40 years and for uniformed posts, the upper age limit is 40 years.

Aapplication fee: Rs ₹500 for unreserved category and for SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories the application fee is Rs 250. The fees should be made through online mode.

Direct link to apply online.

Click here for official notification

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: How to apply