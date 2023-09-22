Last Updated:

MPPSC PCS Recruitment Notification 2023 Out; Registration Begins For 229 Vacancies

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the state services preliminary exam 2023. Here's link.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023

Image: Shutterstock


Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the state services preliminary exam 2023. The MPPSC PCS recruitment notification is uploaded on the official website. Candidates can register for the exam between Septembr 22 to October 21 (12 noon) by visiting the website- mppsc.mp.gov.in.

There are a total of 229 vacancies for various posts in the departments of Madhya Pradesh government. The MPPSC PCS prelims exam will be held on December 17, 2023 for which the admit card will be out on December 8. 

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy-details

  • State Administrative Service Deputy District President: 27 posts
  • Deputy Superintendent of Police: 22 posts
  • Additional Assistant Development Commissioner: 17 posts
  • Development Block Officer: 16 posts
  • Deputy Tehsildar: 3 posts
  • Excise Sub Inspector: 3 posts
  • Deputy Registrar: 2
  • Chief Municipal Officer: 17 posts
  • Cooperative Inspector: 122 posts

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline can apply. Candidates who are in the final year of degree courses can also apply. 

READ | BSSC inter level recruitment notification 2023 out for over 11 thousand vacancies in Bihar

The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years. For non-uniformed posts, the upper age limit is 40 years and for uniformed posts, the upper age limit is 40 years.

READ | BPSC to conduct fresh recruitment for 70,000 teachers' vacancies for B.Ed pass candidates

Aapplication fee: Rs ₹500 for unreserved category and for SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories the application fee is Rs 250. The fees should be made through online mode.

READ | SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Application window for 6160 vacancies closing today

Direct link to apply online.

Click here for official notification

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Apply online' link
  • Step 3: Click on the link given beside 'Recruitment Advertisement for State Service Examination 2023 Dated 05/09/2023'
  • Step 4: Register yourself 
  • Step 5: Now, log in and fill out the form by furnishing the required information correctly
  • Step 6: Make the payment of application fees
  • Step 7: Now click on submit download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.
READ | UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2240 vacancies till September 29; Link here

Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.

COMMENT