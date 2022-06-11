MPPSC Prelims Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022: The MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 for the State Service and Forest Service examinations has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission today, June 11, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear for the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. According to the schedule, the preliminary examination will be held on June 19, 2022, at various exam centres in the state. Candidates must carry their admit cards with them to their respective exam centers. Otherwise, they would not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Follow these steps for MPPSC Prelims Hall Ticket download

Step 1: To download the MPPSC Prelims Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official site of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the Admit Card link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open, allowing candidates to search for and download the admit card link.

Step 4: Then, enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 5: Your admission card will be automatically displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Go over the admit card and download it.

Step 7: It is recommended that admit card holders keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's the direct link to download MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

Candidates must take note that the examination will be held on June 19 in two different shifts—the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm. The admit card is also available on mponline.gov.in apart from the website mentioned above. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative