MPPSC Prelims Scorecard 2022 Out For State & Forest Service Exam, Check Direct Link Here

MPPSC Prelims 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on August 8, released MPPSC Prelims Score Card 2022 for State Service and Forest Service exam. All the registered candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards now. It has been uploaded on the official website of MPPSC and can be checked by following these steps. For more details, candidates can go to the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The score card is available for download on the official website. The deadline to download will end on November 8, 2022. Candidates can download the OMR sheet of both the question papers by paying Rs. 50 as fee. Here's a step-by-step guide to check and download results. Here is the direct link to check result here

MPPSC Prelims Score Card 2022: Here is how to check and download

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official site of MPPSC on mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on link which reads, "State Service And State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2021 - Download Scorecard And OMR Sheet"

Step 3: Then on the new page, candidates will be required to enter the login details

Step 4: Then the result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should check the result and download the page

Step 6: Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The result which has been released is for the examination which was conducted on June 19, 2022. The exam was conducted in 52 districts across the state. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 346 posts in the organisation will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 63 vacancies are for the State Forest Service Exam 2021 and 283 for the State Service Exam. For more details related to results, candidates can go to the official website.

Candidates must take note that the examination will be held on June 19 in two different shifts—the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm. Here is the direct link to download the scorecard.