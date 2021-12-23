Last Updated:

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Window For 283 Posts To Be Activated On Jan 10

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: MPPSC will be inviting applications for 283 posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility, important dates & steps to apply here.

MPPSC

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the MPPSC State Service Exam 2022 application form. The application form has been released on the official website mppsc.nic.in and the process will begin on January 10, 2022. To be noted that this application window will be to select 283 candidates. For more details, candidates can visit the official website mppsc.nic.in. Interested candidates can check recruitment details and important dates here.

Age limit

In order to be eligible to apply, candidates should be at least 21 years old. The maximum age to apply is 40 years of age as on January 1, 2022. However, certain age relaxations will be applicable per rules.

MPPSC State Service Exam 2022: Check Important Dates Here

  • Notification has been released on December 22, 2021
  • Application process will begin on January 10, 2022
  • The deadline to apply for 283 posts will be February 9, 2022
  • The application correction window will be activated between January 15 and February 11, 2022
  • The hall tickets will be released in third week of April 2022 as official notification reads that it will be released 15 days before the exam
  • Prelims Exam will be conducted on April 24, 2022.  The Preliminary Exam will be conducted in two shits-morning and afternoon

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the official notification which has been released by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. The minimum education qualification required is that candidates should have completed their bachelor's degree or any other equivalent degree from a recognized college or university. Before submitting the application form, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Candidates should know that they will be able to download a detailed syllabus of the exam on the official website soon. 

Madhya Pradesh PSC exam: Here is how to apply

  • Once the application form is released, candidates would be able to apply by visiting official website mppsc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates should look for the 'Apply Online' tab
  • Candidates will then have to click on the related link
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to get themselves registered
  • Candidates should fill the application form and pay the application fee
  • Candidates should submit it and should make sure to keep a copy of filled application form with themselves for future reference 
