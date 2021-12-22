MPSC Admit Card 2021 For State Services Exam Out, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the MPSC State Service Admit Card 2021 on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The hall tickets have been released for MPSC state services entrance exam which is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022. All the candidates who got themselves registered to appear for the exam can check their hall tickets now. It has been uploaded on the official website of MPSC on mpsconline.gov.in.

To be noted that the hall tickets have been released for the prelims exam. The written exam will be consisting of 100 marks. Candidates who appear and clear this prelims exam will be eligible for the second round. Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode. All the COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining social distance, wearing masks and using sanitisers whenever required. In order to download the admit card, candidates should be ready with credentials such as registered user ID, password and mobile number.

MPSC State Service Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

At first, candidates will have to go to the official website of MP Online - mpsconline.gov.in.

On the homepage candidates will have to click on the 'Login' Tab at the right corner side of the homepage

Candidates will be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter the required details like registered email ID or mobile number and password to log in.

The hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Candidates should cross-check the details mentioned on it and download the same

Candidates should take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

To be noted that it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam hall. In case candidates will fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Through this recruitment exam, 290 vacancies will be filled for the post of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police/ Assistant Commissioner of Police (Unarmed), Assistant Commissioner of State Taxes, Group Development Officer, Assistant Director etc. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to get more updates on MPSC State Service Admit Card 2021.