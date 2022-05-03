MPSC Civil Services Exam To Have New Evaluation System, 33% CSAT Marks Needed

Maharashtra Civil Services: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced that it will be accepting Paper Number Two, also known as Civil Service Aptitude Test (CSAT) in the pre-service examination 2022 only for eligibility. It means that candidates will have to secure minimum of 33% marks.

To be noted that CSAT is the second part of the preliminary examinations preceded by the General Studies(GS) Paper I. As per the changes made this year, the applicants who will secure 33% in CSAT, their scores from the GS I will be considered to create a merit list for the main examination. Students must know that apart from this decision, no other changes will be made in the form of pre-service and main examination at present.

राज्यसेवा पूर्व परीक्षा 2022 पासून प्रस्तुत परीक्षेतील पेपर क्रमांक दोन(CSAT) हा केवळ पात्रतेसाठी (किमान 33 टक्के गुण) ग्राह्य धरण्याचा निर्णय आयोगाने घेतला आहे.

सदर निर्णयाव्यतिरिक्त राज्यसेवा पूर्व व मुख्य परीक्षेच्या स्वरुपात अन्य कोणताही बदल सद्यस्थितीत करण्यात येणार नाही. pic.twitter.com/tP9Di4co5z — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) May 2, 2022

MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Hall Ticket 2021 released

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has recently released the mains admit card for the Rajyaseva or State Services Examination 2021. Candidates who have registered for mains exam can download their call letter from the official website of mpsconline.gov.in. According to the notice, MPSC will conduct the Rajyaseva Main exam 2021 on May 7, 8, and 9 wherein A total of 6567 candidates will appear for the Main exam. Here is how to download admit cards.

Step by step guide to download MPSC Rajyaseva mains hall ticket 2021

Step 1: Reghisteredcandiadtes who have cleared the prelioms exam should go to the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsconline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification link that reads 'MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Hall Ticket 2021'

Step 3: In the next step, enter the registration number, date of birth, captcha, and other details.

Step 4:Post submitting the details, the MPSC Rajyaseva Mains Hall Ticket 2021 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its printout for future reference

The exam will be of 6 papers. Paper 1 and Paper 2 are language papers whereas paper 3, 4, 5, and 6 are General Studies. Negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong answer will be applicable. In every MPSC mains exam paper, the qualifying marks for General category candidates are 45 marks and for reserved category candidates it is 40 marks.