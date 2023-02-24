MPSC Civil Services New Exam Pattern, Syllabus To Be Implemented From 2025: Official

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has finally decided to implement the new exam pattern for civil service exams from the year 2025. The decision comes after thousands of MPSC aspirants staged a protest against the implementation of the new exam pattern this year. Aspirants had complained that they are not having adequate time to prepare for the exam according to the revised pattern. MPSC announced the revised pattern last year.

“Taking into account the law and order situation in the state, considering aspirants’ demands related to the descriptive exam pattern to allow them adequate time to study, it is decided that the revised examination pattern and syllabus will be implemented from the year 2025,” the MPSC tweeted on Thursday.

Read the official notice here.

MPSC civil services revised exam pattern

MPSC announced the revised exam pattern for descriptive papers in June last year. The revised exam pattern will make the MPSC main exam similar to UPSC civil services main exam. The MPSC aspirants had complained that even as it helps them prepare for both civil service exams at the same time, in the initial years it gives a clear advantage to those preparing for the UPSC civil service exam.

The aspirants had written multiple letters to the MPSC requesting to delay the implementation until the year 2025 and staged various protests in different parts of the state. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had also written to the commission this week requesting to delay the implementation of the new exam pattern.