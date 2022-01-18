Last Updated:

MPSC Denies To Postpone Prelims Exams, To Be Conducted On Jan 23 As Scheduled

MPSC has clarified that in any case the prelims exam will not be postponed. It will be conducted on January 23 as scheduled. Check details here.

MPSC

MPSC prelims date has been announced by Maharashtra Public Service Commission in January first week. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 2, which was postponed by the commission. As per the schedule, State service prelims exam will now be conducted on January 23, 2022. Speculations are being circulated over social media related to the postponement of exams due to surge in COVID cases. In a recent move, the Commission has announced that this State Service Preliminary exam will not be postponed under any circumstances. Therefore, it will be held as scheduled. 

The commission had released the admit card on December 22, 2021. The exam will be conducted in offline mode at various examination centres. The question paper will carry a total of 100 marks and candidates qualifying for the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. This recruitment drive will fill up 290 posts including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police / Assistant Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Group Development Officer, Assistant Director in the state. Those who have not downloaded admit cards yet can follow these steps to download hall tickets.

Check important dates here

  • MPSC Prelims exam will be conducted on January 23, 2022
  • Earlier it was scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022
  • Admit cards have already been released on December 21, 2022
  • Mains exam will be conducted on May 7, 8, and 9, 2022.

MPSC State Services Prelims Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download

  • Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of MPSC online on mpsconline.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on MPSC State Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 link
  • After being redirected to another page, enter the login details and click on submit
  • The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should cross-check the details and download it
  • Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same so as to carry it to exam hall
