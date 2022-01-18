MPSC Denies To Postpone Prelims Exams, To Be Conducted On Jan 23 As Scheduled

MPSC prelims date has been announced by Maharashtra Public Service Commission in January first week. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 2, which was postponed by the commission. As per the schedule, State service prelims exam will now be conducted on January 23, 2022. Speculations are being circulated over social media related to the postponement of exams due to surge in COVID cases. In a recent move, the Commission has announced that this State Service Preliminary exam will not be postponed under any circumstances. Therefore, it will be held as scheduled.

दिनांक २३ जानेवारी २०२२ रोजी नियोजित राज्य सेवा पूर्व परीक्षा २०२१ ही पुढे ढकलण्यात आली नाही. यासंदर्भात काही वृत्तपत्रामध्ये प्रसिद्ध झालेली माहिती चुकीची आहे — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) January 17, 2022

The commission had released the admit card on December 22, 2021. The exam will be conducted in offline mode at various examination centres. The question paper will carry a total of 100 marks and candidates qualifying for the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. This recruitment drive will fill up 290 posts including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police / Assistant Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Group Development Officer, Assistant Director in the state. Those who have not downloaded admit cards yet can follow these steps to download hall tickets.

Check important dates here

MPSC Prelims exam will be conducted on January 23, 2022

Earlier it was scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022

Admit cards have already been released on December 21, 2022

Mains exam will be conducted on May 7, 8, and 9, 2022.

MPSC State Services Prelims Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download