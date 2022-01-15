Last Updated:

MPSC Extends Deadline To Apply For 900 Group C Posts, Here's How To Apply By Jan 17

MPSC has extended the deadline to apply for 900 Group C posts by a week. Earlier the last date was Jan 11 which has been extended to Jan 17, 2022.

Mpsc

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has extended the deadline to apply for Group C posts. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can fill the application forms till January 17, 2022. Earlier the deadline to apply was January 11, 2022. Post deadline, the application form will not be accepted by the commission. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 900 candidates will be selected for various posts. The drive will fill up Industry Inspector, Deputy Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk-Typist posts. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPSC. The official notice can be checked on mpsc.gov.in.

In order to get selected, candidates will have to clear the three rounds i.e. prelims, mains, and interview. The prelims examination will be conducted on April 3, 2022. Those who clear prelims will be taking the main examination on August 6, 2022. Separate admit cards will be issued for both rounds. Interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned here.

Eligibility and age limit

In order to apply, candidates should have done diploma or graduation degree in engineering from recognized university. Age limit for various vacancies other than clerk typist is 18 to 38 years. The age limit for clerk typist post is 19 to 38 years. Candidates have to pay Rs 395 as an application fee. The amount is relaxed for unreserved.

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2021: Here is how to apply 

  • Interested candidates should go to the official website of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, they should click on online application link 
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on log in and enter the required credentials
  • Post logging in, fill in the application form, and make the payment of application fees
  • Candidates should click on submit after they are done with filling in all the details
  • Download the confirmation page and take its hard copy of the same for further need
