MPSC Group A Recruitment: Applications Invited For Over 170 Posts, Check Vacancy Details

MPSC group A recruitment: MPSC is inviting applications for several group A posts. Through this recruitment drive, over 170 posts will be filled by the commission. The eligibility and selection process can be checked here. All of these notifications have been released on April 14, 2022 and the direct link to check official notification has been attached below.
MPSC Recruitment: Check vacancy details here
- Deputy Superintendent of Police / Assistant Commissioner of Police Wireless (Engineering)- 8 posts
- Deputy Director, in the directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories General State Service- 32 posts
- Assistant Director, in the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories General State Service- over 60 posts
- Deputy Director, Cyber Crime, Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification- 4 posts
- Assistant Director, Cyber Crime, Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification, General State Service- 26 posts
- Scientific Officer, Cyber Crime, Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification, General State Service- over 40 posts
Deputy Superintendent of Police / Assistant Commissioner of Police Wireless (Engineering) posts: Details
- Education qualification: Possess degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering OR Degree in Electronics Engineering OR Degree in Communication Engineering
- Experience: Candidates should also possess supervisory experience in Radio and Telecommunication field in Government or Semi Government or Private Organization for not less than three years.
Deputy Director, in the directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories General State Service: Details
- Education Qualification: Candidates should possess a Master’s Degree at least in second class or Doctorate degree in the respective subject as mentioned in the Schedule. Here is the direct link to check schedule.
- Experience: Have acquired research experience of recognized merit in analytical methods in the relevant subject for not less than ten years after acquiring qualification mentioned in the Schedule.
Assistant Director, in the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories General State Service
- Education qualification: Possess Post Graduate Degree at least in second class, in any branch of Chemistry or Bio-chemistry or an equivalent qualification. Details can be checked here.
- Experience: Candidates should have acquired training and analytical or research experience in a recognized laboratories for a period of not less than Seven years after acquiring the essential qualifications.
Deputy Director, Cyber Crime, Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification
- Education Qualification: Candidates should possess a post graduate degree at least in second class in Science faculty with Physics or Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology as a main subject or possess degree in Engineering with Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology atleast in second class or any other qualification declared by the Government
- Experience: Possess analytical and research experience of recognized merit in the relevant subject for a period of not less than ten years in any recognized laboratory or Clinical Institute (supported by papers presented in National or international Conference or published in National or International Journals of repute) after acquiring the qualification mentioned in notice.
Assistant Director, Cyber Crime, Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification, General State Service
- Education Qualification: Possess a degree and post graduate degree in Science faculty with Physics or Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology as a main subject atleast in second class OR possess degree in Engineering with Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology atleast in second class
- Experience: Possess analytical or research experience in the relevant subject for a period of not less than seven years in any recognized laboratory or Clinical Institute after acquiring the qualification mentioned in notice
Scientific Officer, Cyber Crime, Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification, General State Service
- Education: Candidates should possess a degree and post graduate degree in Science faculty with Physics or Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology at least in second class or possess Engineering degree in Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology at least in second class
- Experience: Possess experience in the relevant subject for a period of not less than three years in any recognized laboratory or recognized Clinical Institute after acquiring the qualification mentioned in notice