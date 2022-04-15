MPSC Group A Recruitment: Applications Invited For Over 170 Posts, Check Vacancy Details

MPSC group A recruitment: MPSC is inviting applications for several group A posts. Through this recruitment drive, over 170 posts will be filled by the commission. The eligibility and selection process can be checked here. All of these notifications have been released on April 14, 2022 and the direct link to check official notification has been attached below.

MPSC Recruitment: Check vacancy details here

Deputy Superintendent of Police / Assistant Commissioner of Police Wireless (Engineering)- 8 posts

Deputy Director, in the directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories General State Service- 32 posts

Assistant Director, in the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories General State Service- over 60 posts

Deputy Director, Cyber Crime, Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification- 4 posts

Assistant Director, Cyber Crime, Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification, General State Service- 26 posts

Scientific Officer, Cyber Crime, Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification, General State Service- over 40 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police / Assistant Commissioner of Police Wireless (Engineering) posts: Details

Education qualification: Possess degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering OR Degree in Electronics Engineering OR Degree in Communication Engineering

Possess degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering OR Degree in Electronics Engineering OR Degree in Communication Engineering Experience: Candidates should also possess supervisory experience in Radio and Telecommunication field in Government or Semi Government or Private Organization for not less than three years.

Deputy Director, in the directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories General State Service: Details

Education Qualification: Candidates should possess a Master’s Degree at least in second class or Doctorate degree in the respective subject as mentioned in the Schedule. Here is the direct link to check schedule.

Candidates should possess a Master’s Degree at least in second class or Doctorate degree in the respective subject as mentioned in the Schedule. Here is the direct link to check schedule. Experience: Have acquired research experience of recognized merit in analytical methods in the relevant subject for not less than ten years after acquiring qualification mentioned in the Schedule.

Assistant Director, in the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories General State Service

Education qualification: Possess Post Graduate Degree at least in second class, in any branch of Chemistry or Bio-chemistry or an equivalent qualification. Details can be checked here.

Possess Post Graduate Degree at least in second class, in any branch of Chemistry or Bio-chemistry or an equivalent qualification. Details can be checked here. Experience: Candidates should have acquired training and analytical or research experience in a recognized laboratories for a period of not less than Seven years after acquiring the essential qualifications.

Deputy Director, Cyber Crime, Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification

Education Qualification: Candidates should possess a post graduate degree at least in second class in Science faculty with Physics or Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology as a main subject or possess degree in Engineering with Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology atleast in second class or any other qualification declared by the Government

Candidates should possess a post graduate degree at least in second class in Science faculty with Physics or Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology as a main subject or possess degree in Engineering with Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology atleast in second class or any other qualification declared by the Government Experience: Possess analytical and research experience of recognized merit in the relevant subject for a period of not less than ten years in any recognized laboratory or Clinical Institute (supported by papers presented in National or international Conference or published in National or International Journals of repute) after acquiring the qualification mentioned in notice.

Assistant Director, Cyber Crime, Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification, General State Service

Education Qualification: Possess a degree and post graduate degree in Science faculty with Physics or Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology as a main subject atleast in second class OR possess degree in Engineering with Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology atleast in second class

Possess a degree and post graduate degree in Science faculty with Physics or Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology as a main subject atleast in second class OR possess degree in Engineering with Computer Science or Electronics or Information and Technology atleast in second class Experience: Possess analytical or research experience in the relevant subject for a period of not less than seven years in any recognized laboratory or Clinical Institute after acquiring the qualification mentioned in notice

Scientific Officer, Cyber Crime, Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification, General State Service