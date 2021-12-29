MPSC Mains Answer Key Released, Checks Steps To Download Provisional Key

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the MPSC Mains Answer Key 2020 on its official website. Candidates who took the exam can go through the answer key by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates should know that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Therefore, they have been given a choice of raising objections if they want to. For more details, candidates can visit the official website mpsc.gov.in.

To be noted that the provisional answer key has been released for the Main exam that was conducted by the Commission on December 4, 2021. Candidates will be able to download the main answer key for Paper I, II, III, and IV. In case of any objections, candidates should make sure to raise by January 3, 2022. Candidates should note that they have to raise objections in the prescribed format as mentioned by the commission. Further, candidates are advised to raise objections with supporting documents. Based on the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared. The results will be calculated on the basis of final answer key. Candidates can check important dates and steps to check provisional key here.

MPSC Mains Answer Key 2020: Important Dates

MPSC Mains Answer Key 2020 has been released on December 27, 2021

Candidates should make sure to raise objections by January 3, 2022

MPSC Mains Answer Key 2020: How to download provisional answer key

In order to check MPSC Mains Answer Key, candidates should go to the official website

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Advt No 60/2021 State Services Main Examination 2020 - Announcement regarding First Answer Key."

The answer key will be displayed on screen

Go through it, take its printout for future reference

In case any candidate wants to raise objections, they may click on 'raise objections' button

