MPSC Prelims 2021 To Be Conducted On Jan 23, Check Other Important Dates

MPSC Prelims date: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has announced the new exam dates for MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 2, which was postponed by the commission. As per the schedule which has been released the State service prelims exam will now be conducted on January 23, 2022. The new exam date can be checked by the candidates on the official website of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

The commission had released the admit card on December 22, 2021. The Commission will conduct the prelims examination through offline mode at various examination centres. The question paper will carry a total of 100 marks and candidates qualifying for the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. This recruitment drive will fill up 290 posts including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police / Assistant Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Group Development Officer, Assistant Director in the state.

Check important dates here

MPSC Prelims exam will be conducted on January 23, 2022

Earlier it was scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022

Admit card has been released on December 21, 2022

Mains exam will be conducted on May 7, 8, and 9, 2022.

MPSC State Services Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

Candidates will have to go to the official website of MPSC online on mpsconline.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on MPSC State Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 link

After being redirected to another page, enter the login details and click on submit

The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download it

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MPSC Prelims 2022: Paper pattern