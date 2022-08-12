MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2022 Out, Know How To Download Call Letters

MPSC State Service Prelims 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has declared the admit cards for MPSC State Service Prelims exam 2022. All those candidates who have got themselves registered to take the exam can download their admit cards now. The admit card for State Services Prelims examination can be downloaded from the official website. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The hall tickets have been released for the Maharashtra State Service Prelims examination which will be conducted on August 21, 2022. The exam will be conducted at various districts across the state. The examination will be conducted as per the COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. Candidates who will take the test can check their admit cards by following the steps mentioned below.

Official tweet reads, "State Services Pre-Examination 2022 Admit Certificates have been made available in the candidates account on the Commission's online application system."

जाहिरात क्रमांक 45/2022 राज्य सेवा पूर्व परीक्षा 2022 ची प्रवेश प्रमाणपत्रे आयोगाच्या ऑनलाईन अर्ज प्रणालीवरील उमेदवारांच्या खात्यामध्ये उपलब्ध करून देण्यात आली आहेत. — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) August 12, 2022

MPSC State Service Prelims admit card 2022: Follow these steps to download cell letters

Step 1: Registered candidates should visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% marks. Those candidates who qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for Main examination. Candidates should know that it is compulsory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams. Along with admit card, candidates will have to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.