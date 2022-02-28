MPTET Admit Card 2022 Released; Exam From March 5; Here's How To Download

The Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2021 Exam for Primary Level will be held for Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) from March 5 onwards. Candidates can check and download the admit card by visiting peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates must take note that MPTET is the minimum qualification required in Madhya Pradesh for a person to be eligible for an appointment as a teacher for classes 1 to 12.

The Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2022 was postponed due to the COVID pandemic, but now the board has decided to hold the examination from 5 March 2022, onwards. The answer key will be announced after the examination on the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in. The board has not disclosed the date of the result but it is expected that it will be released within one month from the date of examination. Check key details below.

MPTET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download MPTET Admit Card 2022

Step-1 To download the MP TET Admit Card candidates need to visit the MPPEB’s official website - peb.mp.gov.in

Step-2 Then, on the homepage search for the MPTET Varg 3 Admit Card link

Step-3 Now, register and click on the link then enter your registration number and password.

Step-4 Then, press the Submit button

button Step-5 Now, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step-5 Download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.

Step 6 Regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)