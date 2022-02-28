Last Updated:

MPTET Admit Card 2022 Released; Exam From March 5; Here's How To Download

MP TET Admit Card 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) will be held Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board from March 5 onwards.

Written By
Amrit Burman
MPTET Admit Card 2022

Image: Unsplash


The Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2021 Exam for Primary Level will be held for Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) from March 5 onwards. Candidates can check and download the admit card by visiting peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates must take note that MPTET is the minimum qualification required in Madhya Pradesh for a person to be eligible for an appointment as a teacher for classes 1 to 12.

The Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2022 was postponed due to the COVID pandemic, but now the board has decided to hold the examination from 5 March 2022, onwards. The answer key will be announced after the examination on the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in. The board has not disclosed the date of the result but it is expected that it will be released within one month from the date of examination. Check key details below.

MPTET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download MPTET Admit Card 2022

  • Step-1 To download the MP TET Admit Card candidates need to visit the MPPEB’s official website - peb.mp.gov.in
  • Step-2 Then, on the homepage search for the MPTET Varg 3 Admit Card link
  • Step-3 Now, register and click on the link then enter your registration number and password.
  • Step-4  Then, press the Submit button
  • Step-5 Now, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step-5 Download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.
  • Step 6 Regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)

READ | CTET exam result 2021-22 expected to be out Feb 28, here's all you need to know
READ | CBSE term 1 result 2022 to be out after term 2 exam? Here's all you should know
READ | SSC MTS result 2021 for tier 1 exam to be declared today, here's how to download scorecard
READ | NIOS Public Theory Exam 2022 to commence from April 4; Check date sheet here
Tags: MPTET Admit Card 2022, MPPEB, MPTET
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND