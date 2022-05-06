MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 195 Posts Including Trainee Clerk

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Ltd is inviting applications for trainee junior officers and trainee clerk posts. The application link has already been activated on May 5 and the deadline to apply ends on May 25, 2022. Interested candidates can check their eligibility, important dates, and other details before applying. The notification can be checked on the official website of MSC at www.mscbank.com. Interested candidates will have to apply at www.ibps.in by following the steps mentioned below. Any applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.

Check important dates here

Commencement of online registration of application is May 5, 2022

Closure of registration of application is May 25, 2022

Closure for editing application details is May 25, 2022

The last date for printing your application is June 9, 2022

Online Fee Payment will be done between May 5 and May 25, 2022

MSC Bank Recruitment: Check vacancy details here

Application fee details: Candidates applying for Trainee Junior Officers will have to pay the application fee of Rs. 1,770. Candidates applying for Trainee Clerks will have to submit a fee of Rs. 1,180. The official notification reads, “Only credit cards, debit cards, net banking, cash cards, mobile wallets, and IMPS can be used to make payments online.”

Candidates applying for Trainee Junior Officers will have to pay the application fee of Rs. 1,770. Candidates applying for Trainee Clerks will have to submit a fee of Rs. 1,180. The official notification reads, “Only credit cards, debit cards, net banking, cash cards, mobile wallets, and IMPS can be used to make payments online.” Check vacancy details: Through this recruitment drive, 195 vacancies will be filled. Out of these 166 vacancies are for trainee clerks post and 29 vacancies are for the post of trainee junior officers

Through this recruitment drive, 195 vacancies will be filled. Out of these 166 vacancies are for trainee clerks post and 29 vacancies are for the post of trainee junior officers MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age limit for the post trainee junior officers is 32 years and 28 years is for the trainee clerks.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Here is a step-by-step guide to apply