Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2022: MMRCL Is Hiring Engineers For Various Posts

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2022: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has invited applications from applicants for engineering and other posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official page of MMRCL - mmrcl.com. Candidates must note April 15 is the last date to apply, and after that, the department will not accept any applications. According to the official notification, through this recruitment process, a total of 27 posts will be filled in the organization. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the personal interview.

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Asst. General Manager (S&T): 01 post

Asst. General Manager (PST): 01 post

Asst. General Manager (TVS/ ECS): 01 post

Asst. General Manager (Operations): 01 post

Asst. General Manager (RS): 01 post

Assistant Manager (Operations): 01 post

Assistant Manager (IT): 01 post

Deputy Engineer (RS): 01 post

Deputy Engineer (Depot, M&P): 01 post

Jr. Supervisor (Operations): 01 post

Jr. Engineer- II (S&T): 06 post

Jr. Engineer- II (E&M): 10 post

Assistant (IT): 01 post

MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for Asst. General Manager (S&T) candidates must poses full-time degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering from a recognized and reputed university.

To apply for Asst. General Manager (PST) candidates must have full-time Degree in Electrical Engineering from recognized and reputed university.

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply offline

To apply for the posts candidates will have to send the filled-up application form along with other necessary documents to the Deputy General Manager (HR), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, MMRCL-Line 3 Transit Office, E Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051.

Mumbai Metro Recruitment: Here's how to apply through online mode

Step 1: To apply online, visit the official website of MMRCL - mmrcl.com

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the career tab and click on the recruitment option

Step 3: Then click on "Apply Online" against "MMRCL Recruitment Advt. 2022- 01"

Step 4: Fill the MMRCL registration form by providing personal details

Step 5: After registering on the portal, login and fill out the MMRCL Recruitment 2022 application

Step 6: Submit the MMRCL Recruitment 2022 application and take a printout of the document for future need

Here's direct link to apply - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative