NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022: The hall tickets for all those students who have applied for NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 have been finally released by the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD). According to the schedule, the NABARD Grade-A Prelims Exam 2022 is set to take place on September 7, 2022. All those students who want to download the NABARD Grade A Admit Card can do so by visiting the official website - nabard.org.
Through this recruitment examination, a total of 170 posts for the post of Assistant Manager (AM) of which 161 are for Rural Development Banking Service, 7 for Rajbhasha Service and 2 for Protocol & Security Service will be filled in the department. For the comfort of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022.
NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the NABARD Grade A hall ticket
- Step 1: To download the NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of the bank - nabard.org and
- Step 2: Then go to the 'Career Section'
- Step 3: Now, tap on the option that says 'Download Here' given against Recruitment To The Post Of Grade A(RDBS/Rajbhasha) 2022-Call Letter For Preliminary Examination'
- Step 4: Candidates then need to enter their "Registration No/Roll No and Password/DOB (DD-MM-YY)".
- Step 5: Finally, obtain the NABARD Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022.
- NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of the bank for fresh updates.
Here's the direct link to download NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 - Click here
About Exam
- The medium of the exam will be Bilingual i.e. Hindi and English except for the test in the English language.
- The examination will be held in an offline mode.
- Candidates are required to carry the NABARD Admit Card 2022 along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre.
