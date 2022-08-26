NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022: The hall tickets for all those students who have applied for NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 have been finally released by the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD). According to the schedule, the NABARD Grade-A Prelims Exam 2022 is set to take place on September 7, 2022. All those students who want to download the NABARD Grade A Admit Card can do so by visiting the official website - nabard.org.

Through this recruitment examination, a total of 170 posts for the post of Assistant Manager (AM) of which 161 are for Rural Development Banking Service, 7 for Rajbhasha Service and 2 for Protocol & Security Service will be filled in the department. For the comfort of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022.

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the NABARD Grade A hall ticket

Step 1: To download the NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of the bank - nabard.org and

Step 2: Then go to the 'Career Section'

Step 3: Now, tap on the option that says 'Download Here' given against Recruitment To The Post Of Grade A(RDBS/Rajbhasha) 2022-Call Letter For Preliminary Examination'

Step 4: Candidates then need to enter their "Registration No/Roll No and Password/DOB (DD-MM-YY)".

Step 5: Finally, obtain the NABARD Assistant Manager Admit Card 2022.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of the bank for fresh updates.

Here's the direct link to download NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2022 - Click here

About Exam

The medium of the exam will be Bilingual i.e. Hindi and English except for the test in the English language.

The examination will be held in an offline mode.

Candidates are required to carry the NABARD Admit Card 2022 along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative