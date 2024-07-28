Published 09:55 IST, July 28th 2024
NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT, Application Begins For 102 Vacancies, Here's Link
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited online applications for recruitment against 102 vacancies. Here's direct link.
- Education
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 102 vacancies | Image: Pexels
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
09:55 IST, July 28th 2024