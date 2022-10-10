NABARD Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 177 Development Asst Posts; Check Key Details

October 10 is the last day for candidates to apply online for the Development Assistant/Development Assistant (Hindi) posts at the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of Nabard at nabard.org. According to the schedule, the online Phase-I (preliminary) examination will be conducted on November 6. Through this recruitment process, a total of 177 Development Asst posts will be filled in the department.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 to 35 years as of September 1, 2022, are eligible to apply for the posts.

The upper age limit was relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification

Development Assistant

Bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates) in aggregate or possess equivalent qualification from a recognised University/Institution.

Development Assistant (Hindi)

A bachelor’s degree from a recognised university in English or Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate OR a bachelor’s degree with Hindi and English as main subjects with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate. The candidate must be able to translate from English to Hindi and vice versa.

Application fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS is Rs 50 and for others, Rs 450.

Here's how to apply for NABARD Recruitment 2022

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website - nabard.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the option that reads, the 'Career' tab.

Step 3: Candidates need to click on the apply link under "Development Assistant/Development Assistant (Hindi) 2022 posts."

Step 4: Complete the registration process and proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Fill up the details, pay the fee, and submit the form.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

