NABARD Result 2021 For Manager, Assistant Manager Posts Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

NABARD Result 2021: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, also known as NABARD, has released the result for Manager and Assistant Manager posts. All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the interview can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website of NABARD on nabard.org and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The results have been released for the main examination which was conducted on November 16 and 17, 2021. Those who cleared the written exam were eligible to take part in the interview. The second interview round was conducted in the third and fourth week of January 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check the result by following these simple steps given below. The direct link to check scores have also been attached below.

NABARD Result 2021 for Manager & Asst Manager posts: Follow these steps to check scorecard

Step 1: Registered candidates who cleared the written exam and took the interview should go to the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the careers link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the link which reads NABARD Result 2021 for Manager and Assistant Manager posts.

Step 4: In the next step, a PDF file will be opened which will have result details

Step 5: Candidates should check their roll number/ names and download the file

Step 5: They should make sure to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check NABARD result

The application process started on July 17 and ended on August 7, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, NABARD aims to fill 162 posts in the organization. Those who have cleared the interview round are advised to keep an eye on the official website as well as their registered mail ID for further information related to joining and location.