National Housing Bank Recruitment 2023-24: Apply Now For Managerial Posts, Here's Link

NHB Recruitment 2023: National Housing Bank has invited online applications for the recruitment against 43 vacancies for various managerial posts. The application process began on September 28 and will close on October 18. Aspirants can apply online at nhb.org.in.  

NHB Recruitment 2023-24: Vacancy Details

General Manager (Scale – VII)

Project Finance    1

Deputy General Manager (Scale – VI)

Chief Financial Officer    1

Assistant General Manager (Scale V)
Economist    1

Dy. Manager (Scale – II) including one backlog vacancy under SC category
Economist    1
MIS    3

Assistant Manager (Scale-I)
Generalist    16
Hindi    1

Contractual Post
Chief Economist    1
Senior Application Developer    1
Application Developer    2
Senior Project Finance Officer   7
Project Finance Officer    8
Grand Total-    43

Candidates must check the official notification to know about the educational qualification and eligibility criteria for each posts. The minimum required qualifications for each post is different. Click here for official notification

Direct link to apply for NHB Recruitment 2023

Selection Process

For Assistant Manager posts, candidates will have to clear an online exam followed by an interview. Online examination will consist of both Objective and Descriptive Tests. Objective Tests for 200 marks will be of 3 hours duration consisting of 4 sections. The objective test will have separate timing for each section.

Selection Process for General Manager (Scale VII), Chief Economist (On Contract),Dy, General Manager, CFO (Scale VI), Assistant General Manager (Scale V), Dy. Managers (Scale II), Senior Project Finance Officer (on Contract), Project Finance Officer (on Contract) and Application Developers (On Contract) will be based on shortlisting and Interview.

Application fee

  • SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 175/- (Intimation Charges only).
  • Other than SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 850/- (Application Fee including Intimation Charges).
