NBCC Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 25 Deputy General Manager Posts; See How To Apply

NBCC Recruitment 2022: NBCC (India) Limited is recruiting candidates to apply for Deputy General Manager (Engg) posts. The application process is underway and May 5 is the last date for the submission of the application form. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of NBCC at www.nbccindia.in.
Official Notice
NBCC Recruitment: Vacancy details | Age limit:
- Through this recruitment process, a total of 25 posts of Deputy General Manager (Civil) will be filled.
- The maximum age of the candidates should be 41
NBCC recruitment 2022 | Application fees
- The application fee for NBCC recruitment is Rs 1,000
- While, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, and departmental candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.
NBCC recruitment: Here's how to apply.
- Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of NBCC at www.nbccindia.in.
- Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Human Recourse" tab.
- Step 3: Next, click on the "Career" tab.
- Step 4: Candidates must then register and provide all the required information.
- Step 5: Complete the application form.
- Step 6: Provide all required documentation.
- Step 7: Make the application fee payment.
- Step 8: Take a printout of the document for future reference.
- NOTE: Candidates must regularly visit the official website of NBCC for fresh updates and more information.\
Here's direct link to apply for NBCC Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE