NBCC Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 25 Deputy General Manager Posts; See How To Apply

NBCC Recruitment 2022: NBCC (India) Limited is recruiting candidates to apply for Deputy General Manager (Engg) posts. The application process is underway and May 5 is the last date for the submission of the application form. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of NBCC at www.nbccindia.in.

Official Notice

NBCC Recruitment: Vacancy details | Age limit:

Through this recruitment process, a total of 25 posts of Deputy General Manager (Civil) will be filled.

The maximum age of the candidates should be 41

NBCC recruitment 2022 | Application fees

The application fee for NBCC recruitment is Rs 1,000

While, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, and departmental candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

NBCC recruitment: Here's how to apply.

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of NBCC at www.nbccindia.in.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Human Recourse" tab.

Step 3: Next, click on the " Career " tab.

" tab. Step 4: Candidates must then register and provide all the required information.

Step 5: Complete the application form.

Step 6: Provide all required documentation.

Step 7: Make the application fee payment.

Step 8: Take a printout of the document for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates must regularly visit the official website of NBCC for fresh updates and more information.\

Here's direct link to apply for NBCC Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE