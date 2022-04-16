Last Updated:

NBCC Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 25 Deputy General Manager Posts; See How To Apply

NBCC Recruitment 2022: NBCC (India) Limited is recruiting candidates to apply for Deputy General Manager (Engg) posts. See how to apply & more details

Written By
Amrit Burman
NBCC recruitment

Image: Shutterstock


NBCC Recruitment 2022: NBCC (India) Limited is recruiting candidates to apply for Deputy General Manager (Engg) posts. The application process is underway and May 5 is the last date for the submission of the application form. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of NBCC at www.nbccindia.in.

Official Notice

NBCC Recruitment: Vacancy details | Age limit:

  • Through this recruitment process, a total of 25 posts of Deputy General Manager (Civil) will be filled.
  • The maximum age of the candidates should be 41

NBCC recruitment 2022 | Application fees

  • The application fee for NBCC recruitment is Rs 1,000
  • While, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, and departmental candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

NBCC recruitment: Here's how to apply.

  • Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of NBCC at www.nbccindia.in.
  • Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Human Recourse" tab.
  • Step 3: Next, click on the "Career" tab.
  • Step 4: Candidates must then register and provide all the required information.
  • Step 5: Complete the application form.
  • Step 6: Provide all required documentation.
  • Step 7: Make the application fee payment.
  • Step 8: Take a printout of the document for future reference.
  • NOTE: Candidates must regularly visit the official website of NBCC for fresh updates and more information.\

Here's direct link to apply for NBCC Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

READ | DU Recruitment 2022: Dyal Singh College invites applications for assistant professor post
READ | BIS Recruitment: Applications invited for Assistant Director, Stenographer & other posts
READ | ED to probe possible money laundering in Bengal school service recruitment case
READ | NHAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 80 Managerial posts; See how to apply
Tags: NBCC recruitment, NBCC, Recruitment News
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND