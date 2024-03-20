Advertisement

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the schedule for Stage-II, i.e., the Skill Test for the post of Junior Programmer. The skill test will be held on March 30 in New Delhi. NBEMS has also shared the syllabus for the skill test.

Schedule for Stage-II (Skill Test)

Post : Junior Programmer

: Junior Programmer Skill Test Exam Date : March 30, 2024

: March 30, 2024 Exam City: New Delhi

Important Instructions for Shortlisted Candidates:

Shortlisted candidates are advised to make travel arrangements well in advance to ensure they reach New Delhi at least one day prior to the scheduled date of the Skill Test. SC/ST candidates residing outside Delhi-NCR will be reimbursed to and fro traveling allowance for Sleeper class Railway fare or Bus fare by the shortest route as admissible under rules, upon production of tickets.

Admit cards for the Skill Test, indicating the time and venue, will be issued to shortlisted candidates shortly. The final merit list for the post will be prepared based on the total marks obtained by candidates in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) (Stage-I) and the Skill Test (Stage-II).

Skill Test Syllabus:

The syllabus for the Skill Test for the post of Junior Programmer includes topics such as Networks, Databases, Programming and Data Structures, Object-Oriented Programming, and Web Technologies. Details of the syllabus are provided below.

Networks: Network commands, basic concepts of hub, switches, gateway, router, application layer protocols (FTP, HTTP, HTTPS), firewall, user authentication, remote user authentication, file sharing, wireless networks.

Databases: ER model, relational model, database design, query languages (SQL).

Programming and Data Structures: Programming in C++, functions, recursion, parameter passing, scope, binding, abstract data types, arrays, stacks, queues, linked lists.

Object-Oriented Programming: Object-oriented design concepts, programming in C++, Java, Python, PHP.

Web Technologies: HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, PHP.

For any queries, clarifications, or assistance, candidates can reach out to NBEMS via email at recruitment@natboard.edu.in or call at 011-45593000. Candidates are advised to adhere to the instructions provided and prepare thoroughly for the Skill Test as per the prescribed syllabus. For further updates and information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of NBEMS.

Click here for official notice.