NCBL Clerk Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Clerk Posts; Check Direct Link To Apply

NCBL Clerk recruitment: The National Co-operative Bank Ltd, which is an urban co-operative bank, is seeking candidates for the post of Clerk. Interested and eligible people can apply by visiting the official website - www.nationalbank.co.in. The registration process is underway and will end on May 17, 2022.

A total of 12 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates aged above 35 years are not eligible to apply for the posts. According to the schedule, the online examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of May or June 2022.

According to the official notice, "Your candidature will be shortlisted based on the information supplied by you in your application and otherwise, it will be null and void if a material error is discovered at any time or any other information received is not found to the satisfaction of the bank. You will be further shortlisted based on your performance in the Banking Online Exam. The candidate should be willing to relocate to any location where a requirement arises. The bank will have the discretion to reject any application without assigning any reason and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained. Decisions of the Bank in all matters regarding eligibility, the conduct of interviews, other tests, and the selection would be final and binding on all candidates. No correspondence will be entertained by the bank in this regard."

NCBL Clerk recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have banking experience, adequate knowledge of computer applications and be fluent in Marathi, English and Hindi.

Here's NCBL Recruitment Official Notice

NCBL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website - ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Application for the post of Clerk-Apply Here."

Step 3: After that, candidates need to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Login using the created credentials

Step 5: Then, fill out the application process

Step 6: Click on submit and proceed

Here's the direct link to apply for NCBL Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

