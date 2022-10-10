NCERT Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 292 Faculty Posts; Check Steps To Apply

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is recruiting candidates for 292 faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of NCERT, at ncert.nic.in. As per the schedule, the last date for the submission of the application form is October 28.

NCERT Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 292 vacancies will be filled in the organisation.

Vacancies details:

Professor: 40

Associate Professor: 97

Assistant Professor: 155

NCERT Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to UR, OBC, or EWS are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. Women candidates and applicants who are SC, ST, or PWD are exempt from paying the application fee.

NCERT Recruitment 2022: Education qualification

Professor: Eligibility (A or B): A. i) An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2. (Refer UGC Regulations-2018) ii) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and/or research experience at an equivalent level at the University /National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate. OR

B. An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above) / industry, who has made a significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years’ experience.

NCERT Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Step 1: To apply for NCERT faculty posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at ncert.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Advertisement for filling up 292 Faculty Positions (Apply Now)."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Now, pay the application fee to proceed further.

Step 5: Candidates are then required to upload all the required documents.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates keep a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for the NCERT Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

Image: Unsplash/Representative