NCET 2023: NTA To Conduct Exam For 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Program

NCET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will conduct the National Common Entrance Test or NCET 2023 for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State University/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2023-24. NTA has also invited online applications for NCET from interested candidates. The online application window is now open. Aspirants can apply on or before July 19.

NCET 2023

NTA will conduct the National Common Entrance Test [NCET]- 2023 in 178 Cities and in 13 mediums across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in English and 12 regional languages: Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NCET Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the NCET 2023, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in NCET 2023 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Government College to which they are desirous of taking admission.

NCET Exam Pattern

The exam will be held in a multiple-choice question (MCQs) pattern. There will be 160 questions. The syllabus of general test includes General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning, Logical and Analytical Reasoning.