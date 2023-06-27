Last Updated:

NCET 2023: NTA To Conduct Exam For 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Program

NCET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will conduct the National Common Entrance Test or NCET 2023 for admission to 4-year ITEP.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
NCET

Image: Unsplash


NCET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will conduct the National Common Entrance Test or NCET 2023 for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State University/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2023-24. NTA has also invited online applications for NCET from interested candidates. The online application window is now open. Aspirants can apply on or before July 19. 

NCET 2023

NTA will conduct the National Common Entrance Test [NCET]- 2023 in 178 Cities and in 13 mediums across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in English and 12 regional languages: Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Click here to read NCET information bulletin

Direct link to apply for NCET 2023

NCET Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the NCET 2023, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in NCET 2023 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Government College to which they are desirous of taking admission.

NCET Exam Pattern

The exam will be held in a multiple-choice question (MCQs) pattern. There will be 160 questions. The syllabus of general test includes General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning, Logical and Analytical Reasoning. 

READ | MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 7090 posts, link here
READ | Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023: Application for 4464 patwari vacancies begins
READ | IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification 2023 this week for 6030 vacancies, check details here
READ | RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023: Apply now for 5388 vacancies for graduates
READ | Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Where and how to check scorecard

Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.

COMMENT