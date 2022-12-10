NCL Recruitment: Vacancy Open Over 300 Mining Sirdar And Surveyor Posts; Check Key Details

NCL Recruitment 2022: Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) is looking for Mining Sirdar and Surveyor (Mining) candidates for regular deployment in Singrauli and the surrounding districts of Madhya Pradesh, as well as in the Sonebhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting www.nclcil.in.

According to the official information, the application process is underway, and the last date for the candidates to submit their application forms is December 22. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 374 mining superintendent T&S Gr.C vacancies and 31 surveyors T&S Gr.B (mining) vacancies will be filled.

NCL recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 1000 for unreserved and OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS.

While candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, and EWS are not required to pay the application fees.

Educational Qualification

Mining Sirdar T&S Gr. C’ Matriculate or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination.

Valid Mining Sirdar certificate of competency issued by DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 or any other certificate in Mining that entitle the applicant to work as Mining Sirdar as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017.

Valid Gas Testing Certificate.

Valid First Aid Certificate. OR Matriculate or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination.

Degree or Diploma in Mining Engineering from any recognized Institute.

Valid Overman’s certificate of competency issued by DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 or any other certificate in Mining that entitles the applicant to work as Mining Sirdar as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017.

Valid Gas Testing Certificate.

Valid First Aid Certificate. Surveyor (Mining) T&S Gr. B Matriculate or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination.

Surveyors* Certificate of Competency (SCC) granted under CMR’2017 or any other certificate in 2017 mining which entitles the applicant to work as a Surveyor in mines as per Coal Mines Regulation OR Degree or Diploma in Mining/ Mine Surveying Engineering from any recognized Institute.

Surveyors’ Certificate of Competency (SCC) granted under CMR’2017 or any other certificate in mining that entitles the applicant to work as a Surveyor in mines as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017.

NCL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates are first required to visit the official website at www.nclcil.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Careers" tab.

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Then, upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and take a printout for future reference.

