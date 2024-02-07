Advertisement

The National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune has released a recruitment notification for 198 vacancies across various Group C category positions. This includes roles such as Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Draftsman, Cinema Projectionist, Cook, and more. Aspiring candidates keen on serving in this esteemed organization should have completed their class 10th education. The application process is live on the official website of NDA Pune, nda.nic.in, providing comprehensive details on the recruitment, including age eligibility and the number of vacancies.

The application process for NDA Pune positions will commence on January 27, and candidates can submit their applications within 21 days from the date of the advertisement's publication in the Employment News. Applicants should fall between the age bracket of 18 and 25-27 years to be eligible for these positions.

NDA Pune Recruitment

The NDA has announced a total of 198 vacancies for various positions:

Lower Division Clerk: 16

Stenographer Grade-II: 01

Draughtsman: 02

Cinema Projectionist: 01

Cook: 14

Compositor-cum-Printer: 01

Civilian-Motor-Driver: 03

Carpenter: 02

Fireman: 02

TA-Baker And Confectioner: 01

TA-Cycle Repairer: 02

TA-Printing Machine Optr: 01

TA-Boot Repairer: 01

Multi-tasking Staff: 151

Training: 01

Selection Process:

The NDA recruitment selection process involves various stages, including a written test, skill test/trade test/physical test, document verification, and a medical test. Successful navigation through all these stages is imperative for inclusion in the final merit list.

This recruitment drive offers eligible candidates an opportunity to contribute to the National Defence Academy, and interested individuals are encouraged to apply following the specified guidelines.

Click here for NDA Pune Recruitment Notification.

Click here to apply online.