English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

NDA Pune Recruitment 2024 begins for 196 group C vacancies for clerk, stenographer MTS & other posts

The National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune has released a recruitment notification for 198 vacancies across various Group C category positions for class 10 pass

Nandini Verma
NDA Pune Recruitment
NDA Pune Recruitment | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune has released a recruitment notification for 198 vacancies across various Group C category positions. This includes roles such as Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Draftsman, Cinema Projectionist, Cook, and more. Aspiring candidates keen on serving in this esteemed organization should have completed their class 10th education. The application process is live on the official website of NDA Pune, nda.nic.in, providing comprehensive details on the recruitment, including age eligibility and the number of vacancies.

The application process for NDA Pune positions will commence on January 27, and candidates can submit their applications within 21 days from the date of the advertisement's publication in the Employment News. Applicants should fall between the age bracket of 18 and 25-27 years to be eligible for these positions.

Advertisement

NDA Pune Recruitment 

The NDA has announced a total of 198 vacancies for various positions:

Advertisement
  • Lower Division Clerk: 16
  • Stenographer Grade-II: 01
  • Draughtsman: 02
  • Cinema Projectionist: 01
  • Cook: 14
  • Compositor-cum-Printer: 01
  • Civilian-Motor-Driver: 03
  • Carpenter: 02
  • Fireman: 02
  • TA-Baker And Confectioner: 01
  • TA-Cycle Repairer: 02
  • TA-Printing Machine Optr: 01
  • TA-Boot Repairer: 01
  • Multi-tasking Staff: 151
  • Training: 01

Selection Process:

Advertisement

The NDA recruitment selection process involves various stages, including a written test, skill test/trade test/physical test, document verification, and a medical test. Successful navigation through all these stages is imperative for inclusion in the final merit list.

This recruitment drive offers eligible candidates an opportunity to contribute to the National Defence Academy, and interested individuals are encouraged to apply following the specified guidelines.

Advertisement

Click here for NDA Pune Recruitment Notification.

Click here to apply online.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 12 Killed Amid Blast Outside Independent Candidate's Office in Pishin

    World9 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: BJP's Mega Showdown in Bengaluru, Bommai Detained

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Improving ARPU to fuel growth for Bharti Airtel

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Aiden Markram takes astonishing flying catch in SA20, stunning everyone

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. A Look At Sidharth-Kiara's Jaisalmer Wedding On Their 1st Anniversary

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement