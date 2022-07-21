Nearly 1.59 Lakh People Recruited For Govt Jobs During COVID-19 Pandemic Period: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Nearly 1.59 lakh people were recruited for government jobs during the coronavirus pandemic period of the last two years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

“Recruitment in central government is a continuous process. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) have been conducting their examinations duly complying with all COVID-19 safety protocols,” Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

He said a total of 1,59,615 people were recruited -- 8,913 by the UPSC, 97,914 by the SSC and 52,788 by the IBPS – during 2020-22 "Covid-19 pandemic period". PTI AKV SRY