NExT 2023 Exam Pattern, Schedule And Everything You Need To Know

National Medical Council (NMC) has released the official notification for conducting the National Exit Test for MBBS students who want to practice in India. National Exit Test (NExT) shall form the basis of certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a Licentiate Examination and determining the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of those desirous of pursuing further Postgraduate Medical Education in the country in broad medical specialties and therefore serve as an entrance Examination for admission to courses of Postgraduate Medical Education. NExT, therefore, will replace NEET PG and FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduates Exam). Here's everything you need to know about the exam.

Who will take NExT?

All undergraduate medical students pursuing the degree of MBBS in all Medical Colleges as approved by the National Medical Commission including Institutes of National Importance.

All Foreign Medical Graduates fulfilling the requirement of foreign medical graduate Licentiate Regulation by the National Medical Commission for the purpose of obtaining a license to practice medicine as a registered medical practitioner in India and for enrollment in the State Register or the National Register, as the case may be in such manner as may be specified by regulations.

Any other person with a Medical Degree for purposes such as pursuing an academic course, observership, or any other purposes as may be specified and approved by the National Medical Commission through due notification or regulations from time to time.

All those who have been granted a Licence to practice and are Registered in the National Medical Register / State Medical Register as the case may as per applicable regulation at that time for such practice &who wish to take admission to Postgraduate courses in broad specialties.

NExT Exam Pattern

NExT Step 1 shall be a Theory Examination. The Questions shall be one or more than one type of Multiple-Choice Type. The Examinations shall be conducted through a Computer Based Online mode.

The NMC will specify by regulations and/or by notification the manner of conducting common counselling by the designated authority for admission to the postgraduate broad specialties seats in the medical institutions. The Government of India will decide and notify the agency of counseling of all broad specialties postgraduate seats.

The Examination shall consist of Six papers covering subjects of III MBBS /Final MBBS, both Part 1 and Part 2:

Medicine and allied disciplines Surgery and allied disciplines Obstetrics and Gynaecology Pediatrics Otorhinolaryngology Ophthalmology

There shall be regular NExT Step 1 Examinations held twice a year in the months of May and November or any other time as may be notified by the Commission.

Candidates must note that there is no restriction to the number of attempts to appear in NExT Step 1 provided the candidate has passed both NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 Examination within 10 years of joining the MBBS Course. Moreover, there is no restriction to the number of attempts to appear in the NExT Step 1 Examination to improve scores provided these examinations for improvement of scores are taken after completion of NExT Step 2. A candidate is not entitled to appear in NExT step I for improvement of score till completion of NExT 2.

It must be noted that the NEXT Step 1 shall replace the conventional university/institutional Theory Examinations of III MBBS /Final MBBS Part II.

NExT Step 2

NEXT Step 2 shall be a Practical /Clinical and Viva Voce Examination covering seven clinical subjects/disciplines.

Medicine and allied disciplines Surgery and allied disciplines Obstetrics and Gynaecology Pediatrics Otorhinolaryngology Ophthalmology Orthopedics and PMR (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation)

The examination shall be Objective Structured, Clinical Case Based, Simulated Cases /Patients aimed at evaluating Practical /Clinical skills, clinical decision-making, and communication skills expected of an Indian Medical Graduate.

Important Dates

Exam Date of Exam Date of Result NExT Step I May/November 1st week June/December

III MBBS /FINAL MBBS PART 2 Practical / Clinical University Exam 1st Week June/December 3rd Week June / December Internship 1st January/July 31st December/30th June following year NExT Step 2 Regular 3rd Week June/ Dec 4th week of June/Dec NExT Step 2 Supplementary 1st week Sep/March 3rd week Sep/March Post Graduate Admission May-June (Counselling) 30th June Postgraduate Course 1st July/ 1st week of January --

NExT Scoring

The minimum marks for passing NExT shall be 50% [50 out of 100] OR half of the maximum possible Raw scores for NExT Step-1. For the NExT Step-1, in each of the six papers, a minimum of 50% [ 50 out of 100] OR half of the maximum possible Raw Scores should be scored to pass the examination.