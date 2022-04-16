NHAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 80 Managerial Posts; See How To Apply

NHAI Recruitment 2022: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is recruiting candidates to apply for managerial posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is May 2, 2022, and after that, no applications will be accepted. Through this recruitment process, a total of 80 posts will be filled in the organization.

Official Notice

NHAI Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy Details

General Manager (Technical): 23 Posts

Deputy General Manager (Technical): 26 Posts

Manager (Technical): 31 Posts

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

To apply, candidates need to fill out an application form.

Attach all the required documents, such as class 10, 12 mark sheet, identity card, and other things.

Then, candidates need to send it to "DGM (HR & Admn)-IA/IB, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No.G5-&-6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075 before the last date."

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit | Educational Qualification | Pay Scale