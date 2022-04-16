Last Updated:

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 80 Managerial Posts; See How To Apply

NHAI Recruitment 2022: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is recruiting candidates to apply for managerial posts. See how to apply

Written By
Amrit Burman
NHAI Recruitment 2022

Image: Unsplash


NHAI Recruitment 2022: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is recruiting candidates to apply for managerial posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is May 2, 2022, and after that, no applications will be accepted. Through this recruitment process, a total of 80 posts will be filled in the organization.  

Official Notice

NHAI Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy Details 

  • General Manager (Technical): 23 Posts
  • Deputy General Manager (Technical): 26 Posts
  • Manager (Technical): 31 Posts

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • To apply, candidates need to fill out an application form.
  • Attach all the required documents, such as class 10, 12 mark sheet, identity card, and other things.
  • Then, candidates need to send it to "DGM (HR & Admn)-IA/IB, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No.G5-&-6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075 before the last date."

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit | Educational Qualification | Pay Scale

  • The candidate's age limit should not exceed a max of 56 years as of the last date.
  • He/she should have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university or institute with relevant experience in the implementation of infrastructure sector projects related to highways, roads, and bridges.
  • The selection will be based on deputation only.
  • Candidates must check the pay scale details on the official notice given above
READ | STPI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for engineers on offer, check details here
READ | DU Recruitment 2022: Dyal Singh College invites applications for assistant professor post
READ | BIS Recruitment: Applications invited for Assistant Director, Stenographer & other posts
READ | ED to probe possible money laundering in Bengal school service recruitment case
Tags: NHAI Recruitment 2022, National Highways, NHAI on
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND