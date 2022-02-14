NHM Assam Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Open For 154 Medical Officer Posts; Check Direct Link

NHM Assam recruitment 2021: Assam's National Health Mission (NHM) is recruiting candidates for medical officer positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of NHM Assam at nhm.assam.gov.in. Candidates must note that the application process is ongoing and the deadline to fill out the online application form is February 20.

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Recruitment in Assam To apply for the posts, candidates must have an MBBS degree from a recognised medical college and be registered with the Assam Medical Council or Medical Council of India. The maximum age limit of the candidates should not be more than 62 years as of January 1, 2022. Selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration of 50,000. Check key details given below.

National Health Mission Assam Recruitment 2021: Direct Link

Here's the direct link to apply for NHM Assam recruitment - Click Here

Check NHM Assam recruitment 2021 official recruitment notice - Click here

NHM Assam Recruitment: Here's how you can apply

Step 1: To apply for NHM Assam Recruitment candidates, need to visit the official website of NHM Assam at nhm.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the recruitment option.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Then, click on the link that reads, " National Health Mission, Assam "

" Step 5: Complete and submit the application form.

Step 6: Save a copy of the document for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative