NHM Bihar Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 4050 CHO Posts; Here's Direct Link To Apply

NHM Bihar Recruitment 2022: Bihar's State Health Society is recruiting candidates for Community Health Officer (CHO) positions at a health and wellness center as part of the National Health Mission. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - statehealthsocietybihar.org/. Candidates must note that they should have permanent registration from the Indian Nursing Council or any state nursing council at the time of application.

Once the candidates are selected, they will be required to obtain permanent registration from the Bihar Nurses Registration Council (BNRC), Patna, within 3 months of joining as CHO. Selected candidates will also have to work at the District Health Society (DHS) from the date of appointment for a minimum period of 18 months, failing which he/she will have to pay compensation to the DHS of honorarium equivalent to Rs. 1,50,000. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 450 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates aged between 21 and 47 years are eligible to apply (10 years of age relaxation will be given to Divine Body applicants). Candidates belonging to general categories will be required to pay Rs 500, while SC/ST and female candidates will have to pay Rs 250.

Direct Link

Here's direct link to apply for NHM Bihar Recruitment 2022 - Click here

NHM Bihar Recruitment 2022 Advertisement Notification - Click Here

NHM Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website - statehealthsocietybihar.org/

Then, on the homepage, click on " Community Health Officer Recruitment 2022 "

" Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay application fees and click on the submit button.

Take a printout of the document for future needs.

Image: Unsplash