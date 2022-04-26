NHM MP Recruitment: Applications Invited For 1222 Staff Nurse & Pharmacists Post

National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Staff Nurses and Pharmacists posts. In order to apply, interested candidates will have to get themselves registered on the website of Strategic Alliance Management Services (SAMS) at sams.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, over 1,200 contractual staff nurse and pharmacist posts will be filled for the Urban Health and Wellness Center under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh. Check vacancy details, a list of important dates, and application steps here.

NHM MP recruitment: Check important dates here

The application window will be activated on May 1, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on May 30, 2022

NHM recruitment details

Total number of posts: Out of total vacancies, 611 are for Staff Nurses and 611 posts are for pharmacists.

Out of total vacancies, 611 are for Staff Nurses and 611 posts are for pharmacists. Age Limit: The minimum age required to apply is 21 years. The maximum age required to apply is 40 years.

The minimum age required to apply is 21 years. The maximum age required to apply is 40 years. Salary details: The payment of staff nurses will be Rs. 20,000 per month. For pharmacists, salary will be Rs. 15,000 per month.

Here's a step-by-step guide to apply

Step 1:Interested candidates should go to the official website sams.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “recruitment of approx 1,222 contractual staff nurse and pharmacists of Urban Health and wellness center under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh”

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to click on apply

Step 4: In the next step, candidates should get themselves registered and apply for the posts

Step 5: Attach the required documents, review the application form and click on submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation form and take its printout for future reference

About NHM

The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases. The NHM envisages achievement of universal access to equitable, affordable & quality health care services that are accountable and responsive to people’s needs. Continuation of the National Health Mission - with effect from 1st April 2017 to 31st March 2020 has been approved by Cabinet in its meeting dated 21.03.2018.