NHM MP Recruitment: Applications Invited For 1222 Staff Nurse & Pharmacists Post

Image: PTI
National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Staff Nurses and Pharmacists posts. In order to apply, interested candidates will have to get themselves registered on the website of Strategic Alliance Management Services (SAMS) at sams.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, over 1,200 contractual staff nurse and pharmacist posts will be filled for the Urban Health and Wellness Center under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh. Check vacancy details, a list of important dates, and application steps here.
The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases. The NHM envisages achievement of universal access to equitable, affordable & quality health care services that are accountable and responsive to people’s needs. Continuation of the National Health Mission - with effect from 1st April 2017 to 31st March 2020 has been approved by Cabinet in its meeting dated 21.03.2018.