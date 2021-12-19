Last Updated:

NHM UP Invites Applications To Fill 2900 Lab Technician & Other Vacancies

NHM UP through its latest recruitment drive will be inviting applications to fill 2900 lab technicians & other posts. Recruitment details can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NHM

Image: Shutterstock


National Health Mission Uttar Pradesh, on December 16 announced its latest recruitment drive. As per NHM UP Recruitment drive 2021-22, a total of 2900 candidates will be selected for Lab Technician, STS, and other posts. Interested candidates should know that the application window has been opened and the last date to apply is January 7, 2022. The recruitment details like eligibility, salary, and age limits can be checked in this article. For more information, candidates can also visit the official website of UP NHM, upnrhm.gov.in.

The application process has been started on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Candidates will be selected for Lab Technician, Senior Lab Technician, Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS), and Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor posts. Candidates are advised to go through the NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22 notification before applying for the posts. The important details and steps to apply have been mentioned below.

NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Check Important Dates Here

  • Online Application has been started on December 18, 2021
  • The deadline to apply is January 7, 2022
  • Date of the examination is expected to be out soon. However, no official announcement of dates have been announced yet 

NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Check Vacancy Details Here

Name of the posts

Number of vacancies

Senior Treatment Supervisor

 293

STLS

 202

Lab Technician (UCHC & UPHC)

 181

LT+ CBNAAT LT

 171

SENIOR LT EQA

 48

LT IRL/C&DST

 5

Lab Technician

 2080

Candidates will have to mention their valid personal e-mail ID and Mobile Number in the application form. The mobile number and email ID should be kept active during the complete recruitment process. Candidates should know that no application fee will be charged from them.

READ | NHM Recruitment 2021: Application open for 3006 CHO vacancies; check direct link, details

NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Minimum eligibility required 

  • While applying, candidates should not be more than 40 years
  • Candidates must have completed a diploma or passed class 12 from a recognized college.

Candiadtes will be selected on the basis of their performance in computer-based Test. The duration of test will be 120 minutes. The computer-based test will be of 100 marks. For more details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NHM UP Recruitment.

READ | NHM AP MLHP Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for 3393 positions
READ | NHM AP MLHP Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 3393 posts end today
READ | UP NHM admit card for 2445 staff nurse recruitment exam out, check direct link here
READ | UP NHM answer key for staff nurse recruitment exam out, check steps here
Tags: NHM, NHM UP, Recruitment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND