NHPC Invites Applications For 67 Trainee Engineer & Officer Posts, Check Vacancy Details

NHPC Limited has announced a recruitment drive that aims to fill 67 posts in the organization. Applications are being invited from those candidates who are interested in Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts. Interested candidates can check the application fee, selection process, and other details here. After checking the eligibility, candidates can apply online through the official website of NHPC on nhpcindia.com. The steps to fill the application form have been mentioned below.

Candidates should make sure to apply by January 17, 2022. NHPC has said that applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. Selected candidates will be placed at Projects / Power Stations/ Offices including Joint Ventures & Subsidiary Companies of NHPC located in various parts of the country or abroad. Check recruitment details here.

NHPC Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer (Civil): 29 Posts

Trainee Engineer (Mechanical): 20 Posts

Trainee Officer (Finance): 12 Posts

Trainee Engineer (Electrical): 4 Posts

Trainee Officer (Company Secretary): 2 Posts

Selection Process

Candidates should know that selection will be as per merit based on the GATE - 2021 score, CA/CMA score, and CS score for Trainee Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical), Trainee Officer (Finance), and Trainee Officer (Company Secretary) respectively. The shortlisted candidates will then be called to Corporate Office, Faridabad for verification of their documents/ certificates. Traveling allowance shall be paid for the same as per extant rules of the Corporation.

Official notification reads, "Candidates will be provisionally selected and extended offer of appointment only after verification of the documents/ certificates amongst the candidates who appear for documents/certificates verification at Corporate Office and their documents are verified and found in order"

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 295. To be noted that the fee is non-refundable and includes GST @ 18%. It should only be paid in online mode. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates will not be charged with registration or application fee.

Here is how to apply

Log on to www.nhpcindia.com & click on “Career” and read all instructions given on the website. Fill the online application form with relevant details and submit. Attach scanned copies of required documents in separate space given in the online application form. After submission of the form candidate is required to make payment by clicking on “Make Payment” tab and status of the payment shall be updated within next 24 hours. Take the print out of the registration slip/form generated by the system for future reference.