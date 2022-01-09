NHPC Invites Applications For 67 Trainee Engineer & Officer Posts, Check Vacancy Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NHPC Limited has announced a recruitment drive that aims to fill 67 posts in the organization. Applications are being invited from those candidates who are interested in Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts. Interested candidates can check the application fee, selection process, and other details here. After checking the eligibility, candidates can apply online through the official website of NHPC on nhpcindia.com. The steps to fill the application form have been mentioned below.
Candidates should make sure to apply by January 17, 2022. NHPC has said that applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. Selected candidates will be placed at Projects / Power Stations/ Offices including Joint Ventures & Subsidiary Companies of NHPC located in various parts of the country or abroad. Check recruitment details here.
Candidates should know that selection will be as per merit based on the GATE - 2021 score, CA/CMA score, and CS score for Trainee Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical), Trainee Officer (Finance), and Trainee Officer (Company Secretary) respectively. The shortlisted candidates will then be called to Corporate Office, Faridabad for verification of their documents/ certificates. Traveling allowance shall be paid for the same as per extant rules of the Corporation.
Official notification reads, "Candidates will be provisionally selected and extended offer of appointment only after verification of the documents/ certificates amongst the candidates who appear for documents/certificates verification at Corporate Office and their documents are verified and found in order"
Candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 295. To be noted that the fee is non-refundable and includes GST @ 18%. It should only be paid in online mode. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates will not be charged with registration or application fee.
Official notice reads, "Application registered with invalid GATE-2021 Registration Number or CA/CMA Score/Certificate or CS Score/Certificate shall be summarily rejected. Application without complete documents shall not be entertained and shall be rejected. Candidate should not send any document/ certificate or printout of Registration Slip / Form through hard copy. In case of failure of online payment , NHPC shall not be responsible. Application with successful payment shall be considered only."