NHPC Limited, a premier hydropower company in India, has opened the doors for aspiring candidates by inviting applications for the recruitment of trainee engineers and trainee officers vacancies. The recruitment process for these NHPC vacancies will be conducted through the GATE 2023 score. Interested candidates keen on pursuing a career with NHPC can apply for the NHPC recruitment 2024 through the official website, nhpcindia.com.

The application process has commenced and will continue until March 26. Prospective candidates must note that selection for these positions will be based on the GATE 2023 score, followed by Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

Click here for official notification.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 269 trainee engineer vacancies in the department. Applicants belonging to the general, EWS, OBC, NCL categories are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 600 for the application process. However, candidates from SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and Women categories are exempted from paying the NHPC recruitment registration fee.

Selection Criteria for NHPC Trainee Engineers:

Candidates will be shortlisted for the group discussion and personal interview based on their normalised marks out of 100 in GATE 2023, as per the criteria set by the management. The weightage for different parameters in the selection process is as follows:

- GATE 2023 marks (out of 100): 75%

- Combined score of GD and PI: 25%

Documents Required for NHPC Application 2024:

Candidates need to ensure they have the following documents ready before applying:

- Scanned copy of a passport-size color photograph in JPG/JPEG format (Size between 25 KB to 50 KB)

- Scanned copy of the signature in JPG or JPEG format (Size ranging from 15 KB to 30 KB)

- All necessary scanned documents ready in PDF format with a size ranging from 100 KB to 400 KB.

Eligibility Criteria for NHPC Recruitment 2024:

Interested candidates must possess a degree in engineering, technology, or BSc (engineering) in the relevant subject from a recognized University. Additionally, candidates should not exceed 30 years of age to be eligible for these positions.

This recruitment drive by NHPC Limited presents a promising opportunity for aspiring engineers and officers to embark on a rewarding career journey. Candidates are encouraged to apply before the deadline and seize this opportunity to join NHPC, a renowned name in the field of hydropower in India.