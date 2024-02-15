Advertisement

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) will conclude the registration process for Assistant posts on February 15, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to submit their applications online through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.

The NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024 has been announced for a total of 300 posts, and candidates are reminded that the last date for printing the application is March 1, 2024. The Tier I Online examination, also known as the preliminary examination, is scheduled to take place on March 2, 2024. Admit cards for the examination will be issued seven days prior to the scheduled examination date.

To be eligible for the NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024, candidates must possess a minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or an equivalent qualification acknowledged by the Central Government. Additionally, candidates should fall within the age bracket of 21 to 30 years.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply online:

Visit the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. Navigate to the quick help and recruitment section link. Click on the Assistant Recruitment link available on the page. Select the apply online link, leading to a new page. Register and log in to your account. Fill out the application form and complete the payment of application fees. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For the application process, candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category are required to pay an application fee of ₹100, while candidates from other categories will need to pay ₹850. Payment can be made using Debit Cards (Rupay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets.

For additional details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NIACL. As the registration deadline is fast approaching, interested candidates are urged to complete their applications promptly to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.