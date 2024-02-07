Updated January 27th, 2024 at 15:28 IST
NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Application for 300 vacancies to begin on Feb 1
NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: The New India Assurance Co. Ltd has invited applications for 300 Assistant vacancies through its latest recruitment drive.
- Education
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The New India Assurance Co. Ltd has invited applications for 300 Assistant vacancies through its latest recruitment drive. Aspiring candidates can kick-start the application process from February 1, with the deadline set for February 15. Eligible and interested individuals are invited to apply online by visiting the official website at www.newindia.co.in.
NIACL Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria
Age Limit: Applicants should ensure they meet the age criteria, with the minimum age set at 21 years and the maximum at 30 years.
Educational Qualification: Candidates are required to be graduates of a recognized university. Proficiency in the regional language of the state/UT for which they are applying is also essential.
Advertisement
NIACL Recruitment 2024: How to Apply
Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment:
Advertisement
Visit the official website at www.newindia.co.in.
Navigate to the "Recruitment" tab on the homepage.
Advertisement
Click on the application link provided.
Fill in the application form with accurate details.
Advertisement
Upload all the necessary documents as specified.
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
Advertisement
Note: The detailed notification containing additional information will be accessible on the official website at www.newindia.co.in. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to stay updated by regularly checking the official website for any announcements or changes related to the recruitment process.
Advertisement
Published January 27th, 2024 at 15:28 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.