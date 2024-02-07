NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Application for 300 vacancies to begin on Feb 1

Advertisement

The New India Assurance Co. Ltd has invited applications for 300 Assistant vacancies through its latest recruitment drive. Aspiring candidates can kick-start the application process from February 1, with the deadline set for February 15. Eligible and interested individuals are invited to apply online by visiting the official website at www.newindia.co.in.

NIACL Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: Applicants should ensure they meet the age criteria, with the minimum age set at 21 years and the maximum at 30 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates are required to be graduates of a recognized university. Proficiency in the regional language of the state/UT for which they are applying is also essential.

Advertisement

NIACL Recruitment 2024: How to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment:

Advertisement

Visit the official website at www.newindia.co.in.

Navigate to the "Recruitment" tab on the homepage.

Advertisement

Click on the application link provided.

Fill in the application form with accurate details.

Advertisement

Upload all the necessary documents as specified.

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Advertisement

Note: The detailed notification containing additional information will be accessible on the official website at www.newindia.co.in. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to stay updated by regularly checking the official website for any announcements or changes related to the recruitment process.