NIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 127 Scientist Posts; Check Steps To Apply

NIC Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is recruiting candidates for 127 scientist posts. As per the schedule, the application process is underway, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts at www.calicut.nielit.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step by process to apply for the NIC Recruitment 2022.

NIC Recruitment Notification - Click Here

NIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 127 vacancies will be filled, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Scientist-F, 1 vacancy is for the post of Scientist-EE, 12 vacancies are for the post of Scientist-D, and 112 vacancies are for the post of Scientist-C.

NIC recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The upper age limit for the post of Scientist-FF is 50 years, for Scientist-E it is 45 years, for Scientist-DD it is 40 years, and for Scientist-CC it is 35 years.

NIC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

The application fee is Rs. 800 per post.

NIC recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for posts

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.calicut.nielit.in.

Step 2: Then, register and proceed with the application.

Step 3: Pay the application fee.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Take the printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's a direct link to apply for NIC Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

