NIESBUD Invites Candidates To Send In Applications For Consultant Posts; Direct Link Here

NIESBUD Recruitment: The National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) has invited applications from candidates to fill consultant posts. The candidates will have to work under NIESBUD, which comes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 10 posts will be filled in the organisation, and candidates can apply till January 9, 2022.
According to the recruitment notice issued by NIESBUD, "The candidates fulfilling the requirements may apply within 21 days of the publication of this advertisement." The relevant details are available at www.niesbud.nic.in. NIESBUD invites applications online and other related documents can be mailed at application.niesbud@gmail.com by January 9, 2022 at 5 pm. Selected candidates will have to work at Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar.
To apply for the posts, candidates need to fill in the application form and submit it at National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) office - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfWpSC6ydncFnCJPKujSo_sfG9TKi96...