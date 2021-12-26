NIESBUD Invites Candidates To Send In Applications For Consultant Posts; Direct Link Here

NIESBUD Recruitment: The National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) has invited applications from candidates to fill consultant posts. The candidates will have to work under NIESBUD, which comes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 10 posts will be filled in the organisation, and candidates can apply till January 9, 2022.

According to the recruitment notice issued by NIESBUD, "The candidates fulfilling the requirements may apply within 21 days of the publication of this advertisement." The relevant details are available at www.niesbud.nic.in. NIESBUD invites applications online and other related documents can be mailed at application.niesbud@gmail.com by January 9, 2022 at 5 pm. Selected candidates will have to work at Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar.

NIESBUD Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria for Consultants

Candidates with post-graduate degrees in the fields of management, social science, and humanities have three years of experience in the field of entrepreneurship.

Retired people from financial institutions and other promotional and developmental institutions who were involved in entrepreneurship promotion can also apply.

To apply for the posts, candidates must have a minimum of three years experience, in Teaching/Designing & Organising Training Programmes/ Curriculum Design & Development/ Research/ Hand–holding for economic units in a reputed training/ research Institution preferably engaged in entrepreneurship education/ entrepreneurship development or allied areas.

NIESBUD Recruitment: Here's how to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates need to fill in the application form and submit it at National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) office - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfWpSC6ydncFnCJPKujSo_sfG9TKi96...

Image: Shutterstock