NIFT Group C Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Group C Posts; Check How To Apply

NIFT Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Panchkula is seeking candidates for non-teaching Group C positions such as Machine Mechanic, Assistant (Finance & Accounts), Assistant Warden (Female), Stenographer Grade 3, and others. Interested candidates can present their candidature for the posts by applying on the official website of NIFT - www.nift.ac.in/panchkula/. Candidates must note that they must apply on or before March 14, 2022. The posts will be available on a contract basis for three years.

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details

Machine Mechanic (For Department of Fashion Technology, Fashion Design & Knitwear Design): 1 Post

Assistant (Finance & Accounts): 1 Post

Assistant Warden (Female): 1 Post

Stenographer Grade 3: 1 Post

Nurse: 1 Post

Library Assistant: 1 Post

NIFT Group C Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Eligible candidates can download the application form by visiting the official website of NIFT (https://nift.ac.in/Panchkula/careers).

Step 2: Candidates need to send the applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials in proof of age, educational qualifications, category, experience, etc to "The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Government Polytechnic Campus Building, Sector 26, Panchkula, Haryana-134116" and superscripted as "Application for the post of______________" must be written on the sealed envelope.

NIFT Group C Recruitment 2022: Application fees | Age Limit

Candidates aged above 27 years are not eligible to apply for posts.

At the time of filling out the online application, form candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 590

