NIFT Kangra Invites Applications For Non-teaching Posts; Check Vacancy Details Here

NIFT Kangra Recruitment: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kangra is inviting applications to fill 24 vacancies. The vacancies are there in various non-teaching posts. Interested candidates can check the eligibility, age limit and other details here. They should know that the application forms are available on the official website, nift.ac.in. The deadline to apply for the same is January 10, 2022. The recruitment details, important dates, and steps to apply can be checked here.

NIFT recruitment 2021: Check vacancy details here

For Assistant (Finance & Accounts): 1 post

For Assistant (Admin.): 1 post

For Assistant Warden (Girls): 2 posts

For Stenographer Grade-III: 1 post

For Nurse: 1 post

For Junior Assistant: 7 posts

For Machine Mechanic: 3 posts

For Lab Assistant: 7 posts

“Applications in the prescribed format should be addressed to The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kangra,NIFT Campus, Chheb, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh 176001 and be superscripted as “Application for the post of ” must be written on the sealed envelope. Self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials in proof of age/educational qualifications/ category/ experience etc. should be attached with the applications form,” NIFT has said. “Filled Applications should reach to the above address through Registered Post / Speed Post only by the closing date 10.01.2022,” it has added.

Age Limit

The upper age limit to apply is 27 years. Official notice reads, "Maximum upper age limit for NIFT employee may be relaxed upto (05) five years or total length of service rendered (on regular and/or long term contract basis) whichever is less. For persons belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/PWD/Ex-Servicemen, age relaxation shall be as per Govt. of India norms.

Here is how to apply

Candidates should read the instructions and conditions carefully, before applying. Candidates are advised to satisfy themselves before applying that they possess at least the minimum essential qualifications/experience laid down for the post as per the advertisement. Candidates are hereby informed that the mere possession of the same does not entitle candidates to be called for selection process.

Application forms can be downloaded from website https://nift.ac.in/kangra/careers

Candiadtes should download the same and fill the form. Applications in the prescribed format should be addressed to The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kangra,NIFT Campus, Chheb, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh 176001 and be superscripted as “Application for the post of ” must be written on the sealed envelope.

Documents Required: Candidates should know that the self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials in proof of age/educational qualifications/category/experience etc. should be attached with the applications form. The Demand Draft drawn in favour of "NIFT General Account" payable at Kangra (HP) should also be attached with the application form.

Candidates should know that the self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials in proof of age/educational qualifications/category/experience etc. should be attached with the applications form. The Demand Draft drawn in favour of "NIFT General Account" payable at Kangra (HP) should also be attached with the application form. The Demand Draft should not be tagged or stapled but should be pinned or clipped at the top of the prescribed application form. Filled Applications should reach to the above address through Registered Post / Speed Post only by the closing date 10.01.2022.

Image: Shutterstock