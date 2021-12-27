NIFT Kangra Invites Applications For Non-teaching Posts; Check Vacancy Details Here

Quick links:
NIFT Kangra Recruitment: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kangra is inviting applications to fill 24 vacancies. The vacancies are there in various non-teaching posts. Interested candidates can check the eligibility, age limit and other details here. They should know that the application forms are available on the official website, nift.ac.in. The deadline to apply for the same is January 10, 2022. The recruitment details, important dates, and steps to apply can be checked here.
“Applications in the prescribed format should be addressed to The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kangra,NIFT Campus, Chheb, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh 176001 and be superscripted as “Application for the post of ” must be written on the sealed envelope. Self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials in proof of age/educational qualifications/ category/ experience etc. should be attached with the applications form,” NIFT has said. “Filled Applications should reach to the above address through Registered Post / Speed Post only by the closing date 10.01.2022,” it has added.
The upper age limit to apply is 27 years. Official notice reads, "Maximum upper age limit for NIFT employee may be relaxed upto (05) five years or total length of service rendered (on regular and/or long term contract basis) whichever is less. For persons belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/PWD/Ex-Servicemen, age relaxation shall be as per Govt. of India norms.
Candidates should read the instructions and conditions carefully, before applying. Candidates are advised to satisfy themselves before applying that they possess at least the minimum essential qualifications/experience laid down for the post as per the advertisement. Candidates are hereby informed that the mere possession of the same does not entitle candidates to be called for selection process.