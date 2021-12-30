NIFT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 190 Assistant Professor Posts; Check Vacancy, Eligibility

NIFT Recruitment 2022: The recruitment notification has been released by the National Institute of Technology (NIFT) for 190 Assistant Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official website of NIFT - nift.ac.in. Candidates must take note that the last date to fill in the application form is January 31, 2022.

As per the Central Government's guidelines, those candidates who are selected will be entitled to the basic pay of Rs 56,100 along with other allowances. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test, presentation, and interview rounds. Candidates who qualify in all three rounds will be shortlisted by the Screening Committee for recruitment.

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Name of the event Date Application process began on December 8, 2021 Last date to fill up the application January 31, 2022 Date of screening test To be announced soon

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details

Name of the categories Number of vacancies UR 77 SC 27 ST 14 OBC 53 EWS 19 PwD 08

NIFT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates below 40 years of age are eligible to apply for the posts.

Candidates having a postgraduate degree or a PhD degree in the relevant field from a recognised university can also apply for the posts.

Candidates must fill in the application form through the official website in the prescribed format given on the official website.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative Image