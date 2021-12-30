NIFT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 190 Assistant Professor Posts; Check Vacancy, Eligibility

Quick links:
NIFT Recruitment 2022: The recruitment notification has been released by the National Institute of Technology (NIFT) for 190 Assistant Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official website of NIFT - nift.ac.in. Candidates must take note that the last date to fill in the application form is January 31, 2022.
As per the Central Government's guidelines, those candidates who are selected will be entitled to the basic pay of Rs 56,100 along with other allowances. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test, presentation, and interview rounds. Candidates who qualify in all three rounds will be shortlisted by the Screening Committee for recruitment.
