NIPER Recruitment 2022: Apply For 20 Non-faculty Posts; Here's Direct Link

NIPER Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Hyderabad is recruiting candidates for technical assistant, accountant, storekeeper, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of NIPER at www.niperhyd.ac.in. Candidates must note that March 2 is the last date to apply for the posts.
Through this recruitment, the organization aims to fill a total of 20 posts, out of which 3 vacancies are each for the posts of scientist or technical supervisor grade-I and assistant grade-II. 2 vacancies are for the posts of scientist or technical supervisor grade-II and accountant. One posts each for the administrative officer, technical assistant (computer section), receptionist, telephone operator, storekeeper, junior Hindi translator, and assistant grade-I. While 4 posts are for junior technical assistants.