NIT Durgapur Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 106 Non-Teaching Posts; See Full Details

NIT Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur is actively looking for eligible candidates to fill as many as 106 non-teaching posts, including Senior Technician, Technical Assistant, Technician, Library and Information Assistant, Office Attendant, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - nitdgp.ac.in. As per the official notice, that has been released under  Advt. No. NITD/Estt./02/10/Non-Teaching/2022, candidates having educational qualifications including B.E./B.Tech./MCA/Senior Secondary/LTL with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before April 29, 2022. Check key details below.

NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy details

  • Technical Assistant:22
  • Senior Technician:12
  • Technician: 25
  • Library and Information Assistant:01
  • Junior Engineer:02
  • SAS Assistant:01
  • Superintendent: 04
  • Personal Assistant: 01
  • Stenographer: 01
  • Senior Assistant:06
  • Junior Assistant: 14
  • Lab Attendant:12
  • Office Attendant: 05

 

NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022 | Eligibility Criteria

  • Posts 
  • Eligibility
  • Technical Assistant
  • First Class or equivalent Grade in B.E. /B.Tech./MCA in
  • relevant subject from a recognized University/Institute. Or
  • First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant field with excellent academic record Or
  • First Class Bachelor's Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute Or
  • Master's Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade.
  • Senior Technician
  • Senior secondary (10+2) with science from a recognized board
  • with at least 60% marks Or
  • Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade. Or
  • Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and lTl Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade. Or 
  • Diploma in Engineering of three year's duration in relevant field from a recognized Polytechnic / Institute.
  • Technician
  • Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government
  • recognized board with at least 60% marks Or
  • Senior secondary (10+2) from a government recognized board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade. Or
  • Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and lTl Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade. Or
  • Diploma in Engineering of three year's duration in relevant field from a government recognized Polytechnic / Institute.
  • Library and Information Assistant
  • First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science /Arts/ Commerce from recognized University /Institute and Bachelor’s Degree in Library and Information Science.
  • Junior Engineer:First Class B.E. / B. Tech. in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. OR
  • First Class Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering with excellent academic record.
  • SAS Assistant: First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from a recognized University or Institution.
  • (ii) Strong record of participation in sports and drama / music / films / painting / Photography / journalism event management or other student/ event management activities during college / University studies.
  • Superintendent
  • First Class Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institute in any discipline  Or
  •  Master's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade
  • ii) Knowledge of Computer applications viz., Word processing, Spread Sheet.
  • Personal Assistant
  • Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or its equivalent from a recognized University/Institute. Minimum speed of 100 w.p.m. in stenography.
  • Stenographer
  • Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with minimum speed in short hand 80 w.p.m. in Stenography
  • Senior Assistant:Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.
  • Junior Assistant
  • Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.
  • Lab Attendant
  • Senior secondary (10+2) in science from a recognized board.

NIT Durgapur Official Notice

