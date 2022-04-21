NIT Durgapur Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 106 Non-Teaching Posts; See Full Details

Posts Eligibility

Technical Assistant First Class or equivalent Grade in B.E. /B.Tech./MCA in

relevant subject from a recognized University/Institute. Or

First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant field with excellent academic record Or

First Class Bachelor's Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute Or

Master's Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade.

Senior Technician Senior secondary (10+2) with science from a recognized board

with at least 60% marks Or

Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade. Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and lTl Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade. Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year's duration in relevant field from a recognized Polytechnic / Institute.

Technician Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government

recognized board with at least 60% marks Or

Senior secondary (10+2) from a government recognized board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade. Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and lTl Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade. Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year's duration in relevant field from a government recognized Polytechnic / Institute.

Library and Information Assistant First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science /Arts/ Commerce from recognized University /Institute and Bachelor’s Degree in Library and Information Science.

Junior Engineer:First Class B.E. / B. Tech. in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. OR

First Class Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering with excellent academic record.

SAS Assistant: First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from a recognized University or Institution.

(ii) Strong record of participation in sports and drama / music / films / painting / Photography / journalism event management or other student/ event management activities during college / University studies.

Superintendent First Class Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institute in any discipline Or

Master's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade

ii) Knowledge of Computer applications viz., Word processing, Spread Sheet.

Personal Assistant Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or its equivalent from a recognized University/Institute. Minimum speed of 100 w.p.m. in stenography.

Stenographer Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with minimum speed in short hand 80 w.p.m. in Stenography

Senior Assistant:Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

Junior Assistant Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.