NIT Durgapur Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 106 Non-Teaching Posts; See Full Details

NIT Recruitment 2022: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur is actively looking for eligible candidates to fill as many as 106 non-teaching posts, including Senior Technician, Technical Assistant, Technician, Library and Information Assistant, Office Attendant, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - nitdgp.ac.in. As per the official notice, that has been released under Advt. No. NITD/Estt./02/10/Non-Teaching/2022, candidates having educational qualifications including B.E./B.Tech./MCA/Senior Secondary/LTL with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before April 29, 2022. Check key details below.
NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy details
- Technical Assistant:22
- Senior Technician:12
- Technician: 25
- Library and Information Assistant:01
- Junior Engineer:02
- SAS Assistant:01
- Superintendent: 04
- Personal Assistant: 01
- Stenographer: 01
- Senior Assistant:06
- Junior Assistant: 14
- Lab Attendant:12
- Office Attendant: 05
NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022 | Eligibility Criteria
- First Class or equivalent Grade in B.E. /B.Tech./MCA in
- relevant subject from a recognized University/Institute. Or
- First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant field with excellent academic record Or
- First Class Bachelor's Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute Or
- Master's Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade.
- Senior secondary (10+2) with science from a recognized board
- with at least 60% marks Or
- Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade. Or
- Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and lTl Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade. Or
- Diploma in Engineering of three year's duration in relevant field from a recognized Polytechnic / Institute.
- Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government
- recognized board with at least 60% marks Or
- Senior secondary (10+2) from a government recognized board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade. Or
- Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and lTl Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade. Or
- Diploma in Engineering of three year's duration in relevant field from a government recognized Polytechnic / Institute.
- Library and Information Assistant
- First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science /Arts/ Commerce from recognized University /Institute and Bachelor’s Degree in Library and Information Science.
- Junior Engineer:First Class B.E. / B. Tech. in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. OR
- First Class Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering with excellent academic record.
- SAS Assistant: First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from a recognized University or Institution.
- (ii) Strong record of participation in sports and drama / music / films / painting / Photography / journalism event management or other student/ event management activities during college / University studies.
- First Class Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institute in any discipline Or
- Master's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade
- ii) Knowledge of Computer applications viz., Word processing, Spread Sheet.
|
- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or its equivalent from a recognized University/Institute. Minimum speed of 100 w.p.m. in stenography.
- Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with minimum speed in short hand 80 w.p.m. in Stenography
- Senior Assistant:Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.
|
- Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.
- Senior secondary (10+2) in science from a recognized board.
NIT Durgapur Official Notice
