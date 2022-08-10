NLC India Apprentice Recruitment: Vacancy Released For 481 Posts, Here's How To Apply

NLC India Recruitment 2022: NLC India is seeking candidates to apply for apprentice posts. Interested and eligible ones can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of NLC at nlcindia.in. The registration process is underway and the last date to apply for the vacancies is August 24, 2022. Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 481 posts for Engineering Graduate Apprentices, Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentices, and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices will be filled. Candidates must take note that they can submit their application for the apprenticeship at NLC India till August 24, 2022, at 5 PM.

NLC India recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Engineering Graduate Apprentices: 201 Posts

Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentices: 105 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 175 Posts

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the percentage of marks scored by the candidates in the qualifying diploma or degree, as the case may be.

Selection will be based on the percentage of marks scored by the candidates in all subjects in the XII Standard (HSc.)) examinations.

Salary

Graduate Engineering Apprentice - Rs. 15,028

Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 12,524

Technician Apprentice - Rs. 12,524

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022—Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, visit the official website of NLC India – nlcindia.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Careers" tab.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open. Click on ‘Trainees and Apprenticeships'.

Step 4: Then, click on the apply online link under-Advt. No. L&DC.02/2022

Step 5: Candidates must then complete the details.

Step 6: Then, upload all relevant documents.

Step 7: Pay any applicable application fees and submit the form.

Here's direct link to check the official recruitment notification - CLICK HERE

NLC India Apprentice Recruitment: Where to send the application form

After filling up the application form, candidates will have to send the filled-up registration forms to the Office of the General Manager, Land Acquisition Department, N.L.C India Limited, Neyveli, 607 803 on or before August 31, 2022. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of NLC India.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative