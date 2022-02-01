NLC India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply For 550 Posts; Check Direct Link Here

NLC India Limited Apprentice Recruitment: NLC India Limited has invited candidates to apply for graduate apprentice and technician apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: nlcinida.in. The online application procedure started today, February 1, 2022. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the apprenticeships is February 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 550 vacancies will be filled in the organization.

To apply for the posts, candidates should have passed the qualifying exam in 2019, 2020, or 2021. Candidates must take note that the registration form needs to be sent to the General Manager at NLC India at The General Manager, Learning & Development Centre, N.L.C India Limited, Neyveli–607–8003. Block: 20. The registration form should be signed and self-attested.

The selection of the candidates will be based on the percentage of marks scored in the qualifying diploma/degree. Only those candidates who belong to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep are eligible.

Here's the direct link to apply for NLC India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2022 - Click here

NLC India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for NLC India Recruitment candidates need to visit the official NLC India Ltd. Website – nlcindia.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, go to the ‘ Career ’ tab.

’ tab. Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open, and then click on " Trainees and Apprentices"

Step 4: Click on " Apply Online" under the Engagement of Graduate and Technician Apprentices option

under the Engagement of Graduate and Technician Apprentices option Step 5: Carefully, fill in your details and submit your application.

Step 7: Take a printout of the registration form.

