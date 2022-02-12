NMDC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 200 Field Attendant & Other Posts

NMDC Recruitment 2022: NMDC is recruiting candidates to apply for field attendants and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of NMDC at nmdc.co.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is March 2, 2022. Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 200 posts will be filled in the organization. According to the official notification, candidates are required to fill in all the details online and upload all the relevant documents and certificates, failing which their application will not be considered.

NMDC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for various posts are different. Candidates interested in applying for the positions can learn more about the educational requirements and age restrictions by visiting the following link:

NDMC Vacancy: Application Fees

Applicants must pay Rs 150 in application fees, which are non-refundable. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/ex-servicemen categories and departmental candidates are exempted from the payment of application fees.

NMDC Recruitment 2022: Direct Link

To apply for the posts candidates must follow the below-given steps and click on the direct link given here - Click here

NDMC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the NDMC posts candidates need to visit the official website of NDMC

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Fill in the application form.

Step 4: Upload required documents

Step 5: Then, pay the application fees.

Step 6: Click on the "Submit" button and take a printout of the document.

